IPL 2025: Ludhiana lad Wadhera joins Punjab Kings for 4.2 crore

The Day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw Punjab Kings (PBKS) making a big splash by signing Ludhiana-born left-handed batsman Nehal Wadhera for ₹4.2 crore. Previously picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh in 2022, he has come a long way with his impressive performances. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants kicked off the bidding at a base price of ₹ 30 lakh. As the stakes climbed, Gujarat Titans joined the fray, pushing the bid to ₹ 2.8 crore. (HT File)

The 24-year-old honed his cricketing skills from a young age, eventually representing India U-19 and Punjab in domestic cricket. Known for his elegant stroke play and ability to handle pressure, Wadhera has established himself as one of India’s brightest young batting talents. His comparison with Yuvraj Singh, another Punjab legend, has further heightened expectations.

Wadhera’s first-class debut for Punjab in January 2023 was marked by a stellar double century. In just five first-class matches, he scored 376 runs at an impressive average of 53.71, including two centuries. Alongside his batting, his leg-spin bowling adds versatility, making him a valuable all-round prospect.

A trailblazer in his family, Nehal is the first to take up cricket professionally. His training began at the Ludhiana District Cricket Association where he developed the skills that now set him apart on the field.

He began playing local tournaments before catching the attention of selectors. Wadhera has since excelled in tournaments like the Cooch Behar U19 Trophy and international matches for India U-19, earning praise for his consistency and adaptability.

He is an alumnus of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, and SCD Government College. “I am elated to be part of my home team and very excited to embark on this new journey,” he said.

Showering praises, his coach Harbhajan Singh Kala said, “He has been training under me since 2018. I am proud of his achievements. Nehal never wastes a minute on the field. Even when he is in Ludhiana, he ensures a 2-3 hours of practice daily.”

Nehal is currently in Gujarat with the Punjab team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.