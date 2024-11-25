IPL auction: Arshdeep swings his way back on PBKS’ favourites list, goes for 18 crore

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) naming only two players — Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh — in their retention list for Indian Premier League (IPL) last month had come as a shock to many, especially with the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh’s name not featuring on it. After all, the 25-year-old Kharar resident has been the most consistent performer for the side over the last five years. What bewildered many was the fact that Arshdeep had also been the top wicket-taker for India in the triumphant ODI World Cup last year. (PTI)

What bewildered many was the fact that Arshdeep had also been the top wicket-taker for India in the triumphant ODI World Cup last year.

Unsurprisingly, the IPL auction on Sunday saw multiple teams instantly bid for the lanky pacer as his price soared to ₹18 crore. That’s when Arshdeep’s soon-to-be former franchise pulled out their right-to-match card to steal him from Sunrisers Hyderabad, making him the first player to be lapped by the side.

Arshdeep was part of the marquee list with a base price of ₹2 crore. He had a good outing in the IPL’s 2024 edition, picking up 19 wickets. That’s besides his rich 17-wicket haul during India’s 2024 T20 World Cup run.

Known for his yorkers, ability to swing the ball both ways and temperament that comes in handy during crunch situations, Arshdeep, who shot to prominence at the 2018 U-19 World Cup, will then be rolling his arm for the Punjab side again.

As a scout, Chandigarh-based coach Jaswant Rai had recommended Arshdeep’s name to the then PBKS coach Mike Hesson in 2019. He was picked by the franchise that year for ₹20 lakh.

Sharing his thoughts on how Arshdeep fared in the latest auction, Rai said, “Arsheep has grown and evolved as a bowler and added value to the team. His ability to bowl in the death overs, bowling with impact and variations has set him apart.”

Arshdeep has established himself in the IPL with 76 wickets in 65 matches at an impressive strike rate of 17.9. He also has the exposure needed to succeed on the big stage, taking 95 wickets for India in 60 T20 innings.

“Arshdeep tells me that he enjoys performing when the pressure is big and the spotlight is on him,” Rai said, reimposing his faith in the 25-year-old.