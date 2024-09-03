IPS officer Umranangal gets posting after reinstatement

Chandigarh Paramraj Singh Umranangal

The Punjab government has posted IPS officer Paramraj Singh Umranangal as inspector general of police (IGP), police and rules.

The posting order of the 1995-batch IPS officer has been issued by secretary, home affairs and justice, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

Umranangal, who remained under suspension for more than five years, was reinstated by the state government on July 11 in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The police officer was suspended in February 2019 in connection with police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters at Kotkapura in the aftermath of the alleged sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari in 2015. His suspension was quashed by the court in February this year.