Iron box seized from inbound Afghan truck at Attari ICP
A suspicious iron box concealed under an inbound truck from Afghanistan was recovered by the Customs at the integrated check post (ICP) Attari on Wednesday. The ICP facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan.
A spokesperson of the Customs said while rummaging of a truck carrying cargo from Afghanistan, a small metal box was noticed under the body of truck. The box was removed and kept at a secluded open place. As a precautionary measure, explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in. However it didn’t give any indication. After that sniffer dogs of both BSF and Customs were called for narcotics detection, which also gave no clear indication. As the similar box was detected a few days back and similar modus operandi was noticed, therefore matter was consulted with BSF. As a matter of abundant precaution it was decided not to open the tightly closed box manually and the bomb disposal squad of the BSF did a controlled action to open to box to open the box. After such opening, the residual material collected and it weighed approximately 350 grams.
It was again tested for NDPS with DDK kit, which did not give any conclusive results. Samples will be drawn by following due process and material will be sent to lab for further testing. Further, investigation is going on in the matter.
Road accidents snuff out lives of four Ludhiana residents
In the first case, a 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car near Thakkarwal village on Pakhowal road. The victim, identified as Suklhdev Singh, succumbed to his injuries at the Deep Hospital during treatment. The victim's father, in his complaint, alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Swift car driven by Sukhman Singh of Ludhiana rammed into his son's motorcycle while trying to overtake him from the wrong side.
Family friend in net for killing Delhi woman, her daughter-in-law
New Delhi: A day after a 70-year-old woman and hBimla Devi's48-year-old daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police arrested a 21-year-old man, said to be a friend of the family, in connection with the case, officials said Wednesday. The semi-decomposed bodies of Bimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Dolly Rai were found early on Tuesday by Dolly's sons, Shashank Rai, 26, and Sarthak Rai, 24.
Under financial stress, Ludhiana jail warden held for stealing mobile phone on passenger train
A commissionerate police constable was arrested by Railway Police for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a railway technician on a passenger train. The accused, Deepak Kumar of Giddarbaha, Muktsar, was deputed as a jail warden. The complainant, Ajay Kumar, said he was travelling as a coach attendant on the Dadar Express on August 15 and had plugged in his phone for charging.
Lalpura appointed member of BJP’s parliamentary board, poll committee
With the appointment of Iqbal Singh Lalpura as a member of parliamentary board and election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is for the first time that a Sikh representation will be seen in the highest decision-making bodies of the party. As SSP Tarn Taran, Lalpura had arrested Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in 1981.
‘Gangster’ branded on Ferozepur jail inmate’s back using hot iron rod
In a shocking incident, security personnel at the Ferozepur jail premises allegedly engraved the word “gangster” on the back of an inmate with a hot iron rod. Tarsem, is facing 15 cases including robbery, drugs trafficking etc. “I have asked the jail superintendent to send me a written report on the matter,” deputy commissioner-cum-chairman central jail, Amrit Singh, Ferozepur said.
