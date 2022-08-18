Iron box seized from inbound Afghan truck at Attari ICP

A suspicious iron box concealed under an inbound truck from Afghanistan was recovered by the Customs at the integrated check post (ICP) Attari on Wednesday. The ICP facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A spokesperson of the Customs said while rummaging of a truck carrying cargo from Afghanistan, a small metal box was noticed under the body of truck. The box was removed and kept at a secluded open place. As a precautionary measure, explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in. However it didn’t give any indication. After that sniffer dogs of both BSF and Customs were called for narcotics detection, which also gave no clear indication. As the similar box was detected a few days back and similar modus operandi was noticed, therefore matter was consulted with BSF. As a matter of abundant precaution it was decided not to open the tightly closed box manually and the bomb disposal squad of the BSF did a controlled action to open to box to open the box. After such opening, the residual material collected and it weighed approximately 350 grams.

It was again tested for NDPS with DDK kit, which did not give any conclusive results. Samples will be drawn by following due process and material will be sent to lab for further testing. Further, investigation is going on in the matter.