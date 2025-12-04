Irrigation dept rejects civic body’s food vending zone NOC again

In another setback for the municipal corporation, the irrigation department on Wednesday rejected for the second time the no-objection certificate (NOC) sought for a proposed food vending zone along the Sidhwan Canal stretch from BRS Nagar bridge to the railway line. The department reiterated that the project falls in a “no-development zone” notified under National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, making approval legally impossible. Sidhwan canal road near BRS Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Earlier, the NOC was rejected by the irrigation department on November 14.

The MC had first submitted a proposal for the project in 2018 and similar attempts in subsequent years were repeatedly blocked due to failure to obtain clearances from land-owning departments. In 2022, the local bodies department scrapped the plan and instructed the civic body not to start work without prior approvals.Following the NGT’s orders in OA 861/2022, the state government notified canal-side areas as no-development zones on July 21, 2023.

The irrigation department had initially rejected the municipal corporation’s proposal through letter number 488-89/1-LHD dated July 30, 2024, citing the same legal restrictions.

According to the executive engineer of the Ludhiana ground water division, a fresh NOC request submitted by the municipal corporation on November 27, 2025, was also rejected on December 3 , marking the second cancellation.

The irrigation department’s latest communication to the municipal corporation’s buildings and roads wing clarified that there is no scope to reconsider the project, as the earlier rejection was based on binding NGT orders and legally notified development bans. The ground water division confirmed that the proposal violated all restrictions.The civic body’s plan aimed to create a regulated food street along the canal, offering kiosks and recreational space for morning walkers and cyclists. The ₹5-crore project included 42 smart shops, parking, washrooms and other facilities. Officials argued that temporary structures could help curb unregulated vending along the stretch.

However, the civic body floated tenders without obtaining mandatory NOC, and no bids were received. Officials acknowledged that the project falls under the regulatory jurisdiction of the irrigation department due to its proximity to the canal, making prior approval mandatory.

Despite repeated attempts and the claimed benefits of the food street, the project continues to face legal hurdles.

Experts note that strict compliance with NGT orders and state notifications is essential to protect water bodies, prevent encroachments, and maintain the ecological character of canal systems.