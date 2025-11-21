ISI-backed gangster-terror module busted: 2 grenades, pistols seized after shootout; 5 held

The Ludhiana police on Thursday evening arrested two operatives of ISI ISI-backed multi-state gangster-terror module with links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an encounter near the Ladhowal Toll barrier. Two 86P Chinese hand grenades, five sophisticated pistols, and over 40 bullets were recovered from their possession, police said. Security personnel conduct investigation at the site after an encounter in which two accused were injured, in Ludhiana, Punjab on Thursday (PTI)

The two operatives were en route to hand over arms and grenades to three other operatives who were arrested by the police earlier on Thursday, police added.

Both operatives suffered gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where the condition of one of the suspects, who suffered three gunshot wounds, is stated to be critical, while the other also suffered a bullet injury.

We are trying to ascertain their identities, police said.

“The accused had come here to exchange grenades and weapons with three other operatives, including Ajay of Haryana, Arsh of Bihar, and Shamsher Singh of Ferozepur, who were arrested by the Ludhiana police earlier on Thursday. Shamsher was living in the house of his sister in the city for the past six months,” the commissioner of police, Swapan Sharma, said, at the encounter site.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under the Explosives Act and the Arms Act at Basti Jodhewal police station.

During questioning, the trio arrested earlier revealed that two other operatives are coming for the exchange of hand grenades on Thursday.

“Sustained questioning of Ajay, Arsh, and Shamsher revealed that the other operatives were en route to the city for the exchange. The police laid a trap. When the accused turned up there, the police asked them to surrender; however, the accused opened fire. Four of the bullets hit the police vehicle. The police retaliated and arrested the duo after an exchange of fire. The duo has been rushed to the hospital,” Sharma said.

“Out of three other operatives who were arrested earlier, one of the accused has links to notorious gangster Pawan, who is the brother of Harry and carried out the firing on the house of Salman Khan in Mumbai in 2024,” he added.

Further, he added that the handler of the terror module, who is operating from Pakistan, was also in contact with the accused through a virtual number. The operatives were given tasks to target government buildings and public places to disrupt law and order situations, Sharma added.

Earlier on November 13, the Ludhiana police had busted a Pakistan-based ISI-backed grenade attack module with the arrest of 10 key operatives and identified their foreign handlers, who are believed to be operating from Malaysia. According to the police, both modules have no links with each other.