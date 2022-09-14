ISI-backed terror module operative held with heroin in Punjab

Chandigarh : The Punjab Police state special operation cell (SSOC) on Tuesday arrested Anmoldeep Soni of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran with 103 grams of heroin from Kharar.

Soni is an operative of the ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based Gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, according to an official release.

SSOC AIG Varun Sharma said that Soni is an active member of the module which was instrumental in the delivery of militant hardware and narcotics, besides providing hideouts to the module members. An FIR has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at the SSOC police station in Mohali.

3 aides of gangster Duneke held

Barnala: Police have arrested three associates of gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, for allegedly demanding extortion money.

The cops have also recovered six mobile phones, a country-made pistol, cartridge and a swift car from their possession. The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Kinda, Gurwinder Singh, alias Gill, and Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, residents of Kot Duna village in Barnala.

Jagsir Singh, alias Giani Sanghera, a resident of Philippines, Harwinder Singh, alias Bindi, of Germany and Ajaib Singh Khan, alias Khan Duggan, who lives in the US are yet to be arrested.