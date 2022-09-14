ISI-backed terror module operative held with heroin in Punjab
Soni is an operative of the ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based Gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda
Chandigarh : The Punjab Police state special operation cell (SSOC) on Tuesday arrested Anmoldeep Soni of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran with 103 grams of heroin from Kharar.
Soni is an operative of the ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based Gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, according to an official release.
SSOC AIG Varun Sharma said that Soni is an active member of the module which was instrumental in the delivery of militant hardware and narcotics, besides providing hideouts to the module members. An FIR has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at the SSOC police station in Mohali.
3 aides of gangster Duneke held
Barnala: Police have arrested three associates of gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, for allegedly demanding extortion money.
The cops have also recovered six mobile phones, a country-made pistol, cartridge and a swift car from their possession. The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Kinda, Gurwinder Singh, alias Gill, and Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, residents of Kot Duna village in Barnala.
Jagsir Singh, alias Giani Sanghera, a resident of Philippines, Harwinder Singh, alias Bindi, of Germany and Ajaib Singh Khan, alias Khan Duggan, who lives in the US are yet to be arrested.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics