Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
I-T dept raids transport company in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2024 10:55 PM IST

The officials of income tax, along with security personnel, reached Ludhiana today early in the morning and initiated search operations at eight locations

The Income Tax department conducted a raid at the premises of a transport company in Transport Nagar on Wednesday. The raid at Ludhiana Kolkata Transport continued till late night.

The reason behind the raid is suspected to be tax evasion and officials are collecting documents and examining all records. (Manish/HT)
The officials of income tax, along with security personnel, reached the city today early in the morning and initiated search operations at eight locations, including the company’s office in Transport Nagar and owner’s residence in Aggar Nagar.

The reason behind the raid is suspected to be tax evasion and officials are collecting documents and examining all records.

According to officials aware of the development, the owner of the company is Charan Singh Lohara and he had been serving as chairperson of the All India Motor Transport Congress. Lohara is said to be a close aide of member Parliament (MP) and Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Amritsar chief Simarjit Singh Mann.

I-T dept raids transport company in Ludhiana
