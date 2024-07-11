 ITBP nabs two smugglers in eastern Ladakh, recover 108 kg gold - Hindustan Times
ITBP nabs two smugglers in eastern Ladakh, recover 108 kg gold

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 11, 2024 09:34 AM IST

The accused were arrested around 1.30 pm by an ITBP patrol around 1 km short of the border in Sriraple area

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday arrested two smugglers with 108 kg gold bars and some Chinese food items close to the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

The 108k haul is the biggest ever by ITBP. (HT)
The smugglers, Tenzin Targy, 40, and Tsering Chamba, 69, both residents of Hanle in Nyoma sector, were arrested around 1.30 pm by an ITBP patrol around a km short of the border in Sriraple area.

“The two suspects, who were on mules, were asked to halt but they started running towards the border. The ITBP patrol nabbed them and checked their tent from where 108 gold bars of one kg each worth 84 crores were recovered,” a spokesperson said.

It was the biggest haul of gold recovered by ITBP.

The patrol party took both the suspects into custody and seized the items.

Initially, the smugglers tried to mislead the ITBP patrol claiming that they were medicinal plant dealers.

