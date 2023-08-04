Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram hits out at Himachal’s CM over officials’ absence during Gadkari’s visit

Jai Ram hits out at Himachal’s CM over officials’ absence during Gadkari’s visit

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Aug 04, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Jai Ram said it was unfortunate that the Himachal chief minister had to repeatedly call for information; in times of crisis, the presence of these officers is mandatory, he added

Former chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur deplored CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the absence of key officers during the visit of the Union minister for national highways and transport Nitin Gadkari to Himachal Pradesh.

“During minister Gadkari’s visit, we witnessed a regrettable absence of key officials, namely secretary PWD and ENC PWD, who were notably absent on the spot. This absence raised concerns, as protocol dictates their presence during such significant events,” said Jai Ram Thakur.

He said that it was unfortunate that the CM had to repeatedly call for information. In times of crisis, the presence of these officers is mandatory, as they hold the key to presenting an accurate assessment of the actual damage incurred.

An estimated loss exceeding 2,500 crores was revealed during Gadkari’s visit and he has assured that the Central will bear all expenses, said Jai Ram.

Furthermore, he said bridges within a one km radius of national highway will have their construction and repair costs covered by the Centre. This initiative will greatly benefit areas such as Kullu, Aut, Pandoh, and Khunkhattar.

Gadkari announced a historic allocation of 400 crore for road repairs after assessing the flood damage.

