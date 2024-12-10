Jai Ram slams Congress at Mandi ‘aakrosh’ rally

Continuing to target Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) held ‘aakrosh’ rally and demonstration in Mandi, where Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur made serious allegations against the Congress government and the chief minister of stalling development of Mandi. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur during a protest against the state government in Mandi on Monday. (PTI)

Thakur said, “Congress did not get support from Mandi in the assembly elections. Therefore, the chief minister wants to take revenge from Mandi. Therefore, he is stopping the development of Mandi. He is diverting the budget of ongoing projects”.

Thakur accused the chief minister Sukhu of “Making nefarious attempts to close Mandi University”. “He (CM) wants to destroy SPU at any cost, he is doing whatever he can for that. But these conspiracies will not succeed,” said Thakur.

While addressing the public meeting, the leader of the opposition said the government is going to celebrate the completion of its two-year term and is planning to spend crores of rupees in that celebration. “Is the government celebrating Himachal on sale? Is it celebrating the state’s bad reputation across the country? Is it celebrating making electricity, water and ration expensive?” said Thakur.

He alleged, “In just two years of tenure, the government and its allies have crossed all limits of corruption. The state government has also committed extreme corruption in providing relief to the people suffering from the disaster. From collecting donations from people in the name of disaster to distributing disaster relief funds, extreme corruption and favouritism took place,” he alleged.