Ludhiana: Inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2023 12:14 AM IST

The parents of the deceased created a ruckus in the civil hospital where the body of the deceased was kept for postmortem

A jail inmate facing charges of drug peddling died under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday. Kin of the deceased alleged that he has been murdered inside the jail. The parents of the deceased created a ruckus in the civil hospital where the body of the deceased was kept for postmortem.

Raj Kumar, father of the deceased, stated that the jail staff informed them that Shubham had died following illness. (iStock)
Raj Kumar, father of the deceased, stated that the jail staff informed them that Shubham had died following illness. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Shubham, 25, of Dr Ambedkar Nagar. He was arrested by police for drug peddling one week ago. A case was lodged against him at Police station Moti Nagar.

Raj Kumar, father of the deceased, stated that the jail staff informed them that Shubham had died following illness. He stated that Shubham was physically fit. He also alleged that one of the residents of their colony is also lodged in the jail, who nursed rivalry against his son. He suspected that the man had beaten his son to death in the jail.

Later, the police pacified the protesters. The police said that they will take action according to the postmortem report.

Tuesday, June 06, 2023
