Jail inmates’ sisters allowed to visit in Haryana
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the sisters of incarcerated men were allowed to tie a rakhi on their wrists on Thursday.
Long queues of women were seen outside jails in Rohtak, Bhiwani and Hisar jails. One of the visitors, Khushi, who visited Bhiwani jail said her brother was convicted in a case of attempt to murder.“ The jail administration has arranged a memorable function with sweets with us. I got plenty of time to interact with my brother, who assured me that he was mending his ways. My family misses him,” she said.
Kiran Kumari of Rohtak said her minor brother was ‘falsely implicated in a murder case’ and has been an undertrial prisoner at Sunaria jail in Rohtak for the last six months.
“My brotherteared up when he saw me. He has been having a rough go in jail. I assured him that he will get relief from the court. This year, there was no iron barrier between the inmates and sisters,” she added.
The jail officials thoroughly checked the sweet boxes and hand bags of the women. Security has been tightened at different places inside and outside the jails.
Azad, a convicted inmate lodged at Bhiwani jail, said he had promised his sister that he will spend his rest of life peacefully.
“ I had committed a crime and am serving my jail term for it. I have assured my sister that I will never break the law,” he added.
Bhiwani jail superintendent Satyapal Kasniya said, “Inmates should also be allowed to celebrate with their loved ones. Emotions ran high when the inmates’ sisters entered the jail,” the Bhiwani jail superintendent added.
-
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
-
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
-
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
-
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
