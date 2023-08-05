Jairam Thakur alleges lopsided approach in relief distribution in Himachal

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur criticised the government’s handling of disaster relief funds, urging them to ensure that the relief amount from the Centre is distributed fairly among eligible affected individuals. Expressing concern over the “politicisation” of disaster relief, Thakur claimed that some individuals, not directly affected by the calamity, were receiving financial assistance meant for genuine victims. He accentuated the need for transparency and equitable distribution of relief funds to those who were truly impacted by the disaster. He alleged that the entire state had been affected by the disaster, but undue attention was given to the Seraj assembly constituency.

