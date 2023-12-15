close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jairam Thakur criticises HP govt over increasing debt

Jairam Thakur criticises HP govt over increasing debt

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 16, 2023 05:38 AM IST

Jairam accused the Sukhu government of hindering the state's progress and demanded transparency regarding the utilisation of the funds acquired through loans

Former chief minister (CM) and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Friday raised concerns over the escalating loan acquisitions by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal government.

Former chief minister (CM) and leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur (HT File)

Addressing the media, he expressed disappointment over the increasing debt.

Jairam accused the Sukhu government of hindering the state’s progress and demanded transparency regarding the utilisation of the funds acquired through loans. He said that despite borrowing over 13,200 crore in the 13th month of its tenure, the government is lagging behind in terms of tangible development. He also questioned the effectiveness of the loans, emphasising that the people of the state are growing sceptical about the government’s actions.

He also announced his participation in the inauguration of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new district office in Sundernagar. The event, scheduled for Saturday, will be inaugurated by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Highlighting the financial mismanagement of the Sukhu government, Jairam criticised the deteriorating fiscal condition of the state. He claimed that ongoing development projects have come to a standstill, and budget provisions for critical initiatives are being neglected. He lamented the government’s attempt to reclaim funds allocated to municipal bodies, asserting that such actions have not been witnessed before in the state.

Regarding the recent financial assistance from the Central government, Thakur acknowledged the support received during the disaster under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He mentioned that the Centre has provided Himachal Pradesh with 3,378 crore in financial aid since CM Sukhu assumed office.

