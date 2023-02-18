Jaishankar: Need for vigilance against ‘radicals’ targeting Indians in Oz

Sydney

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian community in Australia in the wake of vandalism of Hindu temples in the country by Khalistani supporters.

Jaishankar’s remarks came during his meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during which they exchanged views on a number of issues.

“Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasized the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

His comments came in reference to the recent vandalisation of three Hindu temples in the country.

India has already asked the Australian government to curb the anti-India activities of the Khalistani separatists and also attacks on the Hindu temples in the country.