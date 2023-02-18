Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jaishankar: Need for vigilance against ‘radicals’ targeting Indians in Oz

Jaishankar: Need for vigilance against ‘radicals’ targeting Indians in Oz

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 09:15 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian community in Australia in the wake of vandalism of Hindu temples in the country by Khalistani supporters.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during Business breakfast, in Sydney on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during Business breakfast, in Sydney on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Sydney

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian community in Australia in the wake of vandalism of Hindu temples in the country by Khalistani supporters.

Jaishankar’s remarks came during his meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during which they exchanged views on a number of issues.

“Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasized the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

His comments came in reference to the recent vandalisation of three Hindu temples in the country.

India has already asked the Australian government to curb the anti-India activities of the Khalistani separatists and also attacks on the Hindu temples in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out