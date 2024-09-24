Jalandhar: 33-year-old killed over an enmity; suffered multiple bullet wounds

Jalandhar: A 33-year-old man has been murdered in Jalandhar’s Bhogpur over an old enmity on Sunday evening. A 33-year-old man has been murdered in Jalandhar’s Bhogpur over an old enmity on Sunday evening

Deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh, who suffered multiple bullet wounds in an assault.

Police said Navjot Singh, brother of the deceased, informed police that his brother’s dead body was lying in pool of near a railway line in Bhogpur following which a police team immediately rushed to the spot.

He was immediately taken to local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

In his complaint, Navjot alleged that his brother had an old enmity with the accused identified as Gurjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Ravi Kumar, Amrik Singh, Sunny and Babbu, all residents of Bhogpur town.

“The assailant attacked Jaspal’s friend Simranjit Singh with sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill Jaspal and his another friend two days ago. The accused intercepted Jaspal while he was coming back from his fields and fired multiple gun shots from point blank range,” police said.

The deceased suffered bullet injuries in his head and ears.

The case has been registered under section 103 (murder), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of arms act.