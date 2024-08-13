Jalandhar cop sent to police lines for ‘assault’

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been transferred to the police lines after a video, showing him reportedly assaulting two persons alongside a road, went viral. Identified as Jaswinder Singh, the ASI was posted at the Bhogpur police station. The Jalandhar rural police have initiated a departmental inquiry against him. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the video, which quickly gained attention online, led to an internal inquiry overseen by Adampur DSP Sumit Sood. “The investigation found the ASI guilty of misconduct, prompting immediate disciplinary measures,” the SSP said. The Jalandhar rural police have initiated a departmental inquiry against ASI Jaswinder Singh.

He emphasised that the police force was committed to upholding the law without exceptions. “No one, not even the police, is above the law. The ASI has been transferred to the police lines and departmental action has been initiated to address the misconduct in line with established procedures,” he said.

The video that has been shared and seen by many on different social media platforms shows the assistant sub-inspector publicly slapping two young men on a road in Bhogpur. He is also seen kicking one of them. In the video, the young men, who were being thrashed, were heard pleading for mercy. HT is yet to verify the authenticity of the video.