Jalandhar: Court dismisses MLA Raman Arora’s son’s anticipatory bail plea  

The local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Rajan Arora, son of AAP MLA Raman Arora, in connection with an alleged extortion racket on Friday.

MLA Raman Arora was arrested by the Punjab vigilance bureau on May 23 following a month-long investigation. Four more persons, including Jalandhar municipal corporation assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht, building branch inspector Harpreet Kaur and Arora’s close aide Mahesh Makhija, have been arrested.

The MLA is presently in judicial custody at Nabha jail, and his son Rajan has been nominated as co-accused in the case.

The court also declined the regular bail application of another main accused ATP Sukhdev Vashisht.

Lawyer Darshan Singh Dyal, representing Rajan, said the court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea but has allowed him to avail further legal options to evade arrest in the case.

Rajan has been on the run along with another accused Raj Kumar alias Raju Madan, who is another close relative of the AAP MLA.

“We have been conducting multiple raids ever since both the accused were nominated in the case. There is a possibility that MLA’s son might have left the country, fearing arrest. During the interrogation of MLA Arora and Vashisht, Rajan’s name cropped up as a prime aide who looked after the works related to Jalandhar MC,” a VB official said, pleading anonymity.

According to the vigilance bureau probe so far, Arora and Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, serve them violation notices, and then ask for bribes to settle the matter. In several cases, the builders were directed to meet the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices.

The MLA’s son Rajan, his daughter’s father-in-law, Raju Madaan, and a close associate, Mahesh Mukheja, have also been named as co-accused in the FIR.

During a seven-hour raid on Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments and multiple incriminating documents.

Officials also allegedly recovered 75-80 notices issued as part of this extortion racket. Police officers posted in Arora’s constituency since April 2022 have also been questioned.