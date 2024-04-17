Jalandhar: Ex-CM Channi hits campaign trail, slams AAP govt’s ‘anti-people’ policies

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi kicked off his election campaign from the Dalit-dominant Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including MLAs from Jalandhar. Former Punjab CM and Congress candidate from Jalandhar constituency Charanjit Singh Channi at an event on Tuesday. (ANI)

Channi held meetings with office bearers and workers at the party office and instructed them to brace for the electoral battle.

Slamming the AAP-led state government in Punjab, Channi said the ruling party has nothing to show on the development front in the state and instead has been playing ‘vendetta politics’.

“They are shedding crocodile tears on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise scam, but the party is reaping what it sowed. Its two-year tenure in Punjab is also not illustrious,” Channi said.

Channi accused AAP of sparing no efforts to implicate him in corruption cases.

“I have been receiving summons after summons by the vigilance bureau at the behest of the state government. The Mann government has found nothing concrete against me till now,” Channi asserted.

He added that the people across the state will teach AAP a lesson for its anti-people, Dalit and farmers policies.

“Looking at the performance of the state government with ill-conceived policies, including not fulfilling promises of making Dalit deputy CM and stopping the scholarship scheme for SC students, the AAP will draw a blank in LS elections. I can bet on this that the AAP government in Punjab would collapse within one month of Lok Sabha results on June 4 because all is not well within the party,” he claimed.

Channi denied any friction within the party after opposition from Congress’ Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary over his candidature.

“I am not new to Jalandhar. My ancestors have a long association with this area,” Channi said.