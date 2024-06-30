 Jalandhar: Five members of Khatri-Gujjar gang held with illegal weapons - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalandhar: Five members of Khatri-Gujjar gang held with illegal weapons

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 30, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said the police have recovered five .32 bore pistols and one country-made pistol along with eight magazines and nine live cartridges.

Five members of the Sonu Khatri- Sourav Gujjar gang have been arrested with five illegal pistols in Jalandhar on Saturday.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said the police have recovered five .32 bore pistols and one country-made pistol along with eight magazines and nine live cartridges. (HT)
Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said the police have recovered five .32 bore pistols and one country-made pistol along with eight magazines and nine live cartridges. (HT)

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said the police have recovered five .32 bore pistols and one country-made pistol along with eight magazines and nine live cartridges.

The accused have been identified as Shiv Dayal, Chander Shekhar of Hoshiarpur, Baljit Singh, Jaswinder Singh of Jalandhar and Gurwinder Singh of Kapurthala.

SSP Gupta said the gang was being operated by fugitive gangster Sonu Khatri and Sourav Gujjar, who jumped parole and reached the United States via donkey route.

“Gujjar’s brother Sonu Gujjar, who is lodged in Ludhiana in a murder case, provided weapons to the accused through his contacts in Madhya Pradesh,” the SSP said.

He added the accused had been sent to police custody for five days.

Two of the accused Jaswinder and Baljit were notorious elements with cases of snatching and robbery registered against them at the Phagwara police station.

A case has been registered under the various sections of the Arms Act and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar: Five members of Khatri-Gujjar gang held with illegal weapons
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On