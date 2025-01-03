Jalandhar Improvement Trust: VB lodges graft case against senior assistant for illegal property deal

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday registered a corruption case against Sanjeev Kalia, a senior assistant at the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), for committing irregularities and purchasing a plot in JIT properties by misusing his position. Kalia, currently posted in Hoshiarpur, is accused of using illegal means to benefit personally from the trust’s land deals. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been filed against the accused. (HT File)

According to a VB spokesperson, the investigation revealed that Kalia had bypassed the payment of the non-construction fee amounting to ₹14,35,350 for plot number 828 in the JIT colony. “Despite not being a designated dealing officer, Kalia used his influence to have the plot transferred to Devinderpal Kaur without receiving the required fee. Furthermore, Kalia directly facilitated the transfer from the then-chairman,” he said.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that on October 13, 2016, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the plot was issued in Devinderpal Kaur’s name. However, the certificate was issued despite the fact that Kaur had passed away in January 2015. It was found that the signature on the NOC did not match Jatinder Singh’s, the executive officer (EO). Later, the trust clarified through a letter dated October 11, 2024, that the NOC had indeed been signed by Jatinder Singh, and the signature on the certificate was identical to those on other files signed by him,” the spokesperson added.

Kalia is also accused of illegally purchasing a plot in his wife’s name, failing to seek approval from his department for the purchase and not informing them afterward, violating departmental protocols.

“Kalia will be arrested soon, and investigations are underway,” the VB official said.