Thursday, May 22, 2025
Jalandhar sarpanch’s daughter caught with heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 22, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Kartarpur SHO Ramandeep Singh said the police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Paramjit Kaur with 3-gm heroin. Later, 15-gm heroin was seized during search.

The Jalandhar rural police said it arrested the daughter of Naharpur village sarpanch with 18-gm heroin on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Kaur who has already been facing three drug cases, the police said. Her video weighing an intoxicating substance recently went viral.

An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Kartarpur police station against the accused.
In the video that has gone viral, a woman is seen holding a sachet of some white substance and an electronic weighing machine while a buyer can be seen standing by her side. The SHO said it appeared to be an old video as the woman was seen in woollens. Her arrest came after her involvement was found in drug peddling, he said.

An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Kartarpur police station against her.

