Jalandhar: SHO transferred after girl uploads video sitting on bonnet of his official vehicle

Jalandhar Commissionerate has sent station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar, who was posted in police station division No-4, to lines after a video of a social media influencer sitting on the bonnet of his official vehicle went viral on social media. Deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Singh said they have initiated an inquiry into the matter and sent the video to the cyber cell to gather information about when and where the video was shot.

On Thursday, a video of Jalandhar-based influencer Payal Param went viral on several social media platforms in which she was seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi songs while sitting on the official vehicle of SHO. A few police personnel, in their uniforms, were also seen in the video assisting her. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video clip.

Payal uploaded the video on her Instagram profile but later deleted it after the senior police officials objected and started an investigation into the matter. She shared the video with the caption, “He says always that none will be spared if it comes to you.”

Later, in her Instagram story, Payal said she had made a video for fun sake only as the concerned SHO Ashok Kumar had come to attend a birthday party of one of her friends recently.

One of the police officials said during the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that both SHO and Payal had come to attend a birthday party of another police personnel posted in CIA, Jalandhar.

“Taking stringent action against the SHO, we have transferred him to police lines and further inquiry is on. A detailed report has been sought from ACP-Central into this matter based on which further disciplinary action will be taken,” he said.

