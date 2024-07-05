Jalandhar West bypoll: CM Mann hints at cabinet berth for Bhagat, if elected as MLA

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday campaigned for AAP’s candidate Mohinder Bhagat in Jalandhar West bypoll, addressing two public rallies. CM Bhagwant Mann during a rally in Jalandhar on Thursday (HT)

CM urged people to vote for Bhagat and hinted that he would make him a cabinet minister if he was elected as MLA from Jalandhar West.

In his address, Mann didn’t mention the name of BJP candidate Sheetal Angural, who has levelled graft allegations against his family members.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said can never repay the debt of the love and blessings of the people. “AAP has the support of every section and community in the state. The result of this election cannot cause any change in the government. Neither our government will fall nor anyone else’s government will be formed, but the victory of the AAP candidate will give you a share in the government,” he said.

Mann said that he had been planning for a long time to set up an office in Doaba so that he could meet the people of Doaba and Majha region.

“One thing good came out of this bypoll is that he was finally able to implement that plan and set up an office here. Now people don’t have to go to Chandigarh to get their work done. The government is at your doorstep,” he said.

The CM added that he will keep this residence even after the elections and will be available 3-4 days a week for the people of Doaba and Majha region.

Mann said that BJP’s politics of hatred and polarisation can never work in Punjab. “Punjab’s land is very fertile but it will never let the seed of hatred grow here. All communities live peacefully here,” he said.

Mann meets industrialists, traders

Jalandhar Mann also held a meeting with traders and businessmen in Jalandhar on Thursday and addressed their issues. During the programme, the CM appealed to the traders, and businessmen to support AAP in the bypoll. “You make Mohinder Bhagat MLA, I will make him minister. Then I along with Bhagat will address all your problems,” he said.