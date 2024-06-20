 Jalandhar West bypoll: Cong bets on 4-time councillor Surinder Kaur - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jalandhar West bypoll: Cong bets on 4-time councillor Surinder Kaur

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 20, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The byelection to the Jalandhar West assembly seat was necessitated following the resignation of AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, who joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress on Wednesday picked four-time councillor and former senior deputy mayor Surinder Kaur as its candidate for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West (reserved) assembly seat.

Surinder Kaur
Surinder Kaur

“Congratulations to Surinder Kaur on her candidature for Jalandhar West bypoll. I am sure all workers & leaders of @INCPunjab will work unitedly for her election. I will also camp in Jalandhar for this election and ensure that we leave no stone unturned for her victory,” leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa posted on X.

The byelection to the Jalandhar West assembly seat was necessitated following the resignation of AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, who joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP has declared Angural as its bypoll candidate, the AAP is betting on Mohinder Bhagat, son of former cabinet minister Chunni Lal Bhagat. Voting will be held on July 10 and counting of votes on July 13. The last date for filing of nominations is June 21. Scrutiny of papers will take place on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 26.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
