Jalandhar:15 injured as truck rams into multiple vehicles

As many as 15 persons suffered injuries in a road accident at the busy Pathankot chowk near the Lamma Pind area on Friday. The incident happened around 2:30 pm when a milk canter lost control near the road over-bridge and rammed into multiple vehicles. As many as 10 vehicles were damaged in the accident. Police said the truck was speeding and lost control after its brakes failed.

“The injured persons are under medical observation at Jalandhar civil hospital and other private hospitals,” police said. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case under section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).