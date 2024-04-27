 Jalandhar:15 injured as truck rams into multiple vehicles - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalandhar:15 injured as truck rams into multiple vehicles

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 27, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Fifteen injured in road accident at Pathankot chowk as milk canter loses control, damages 10 vehicles. Driver flees, case registered by police. Injured under observation.

As many as 15 persons suffered injuries in a road accident at the busy Pathankot chowk near the Lamma Pind area on Friday. The incident happened around 2:30 pm when a milk canter lost control near the road over-bridge and rammed into multiple vehicles. As many as 10 vehicles were damaged in the accident.

Police said the truck was speeding and lost control after its brakes failed.
Police said the truck was speeding and lost control after its brakes failed.

Police said the truck was speeding and lost control after its brakes failed.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The injured persons are under medical observation at Jalandhar civil hospital and other private hospitals,” police said. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case under section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar:15 injured as truck rams into multiple vehicles
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On