Jalandhar: Assistant town planner sent to judicial custody in corruption case

The local court sent assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht to judicial custody on Sunday. Vashisht was arrested on May 14 by the vigilance bureau in connection with a corruption case involving Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora, who is currently in VB custody. The VB investigation revealed a unique modus operandi followed by Vashisht, in collusion with MLA Arora, for extorting money from the public and engaging in corrupt practices.

Vashisht had been in VB remand since his arrest in relation to a case where he allegedly sought a bribe of ₹30,000 for clearing a building plan. His interrogation led to Arora’s arrest on May 23.

Despite being posted in Pathankot as a senior draftsman, Vashisht held the additional charge of ATP for Jalandhar municipal corporation with small breaks in between, from April 2022 until now.

According to the VB, the arrested ATP, at the behest of MLA Raman Arora, would identify constructed or under-construction buildings—both commercial and residential—and serve notices for alleged violations. When the building owners or their representatives approached him, he would direct them to the MLA, who would then settle the matter in exchange for illegal gratification.

The VB also stated that Vashisht deliberately delayed file approvals, demanding bribes from applicants.

“Although 70 per cent of building maps in the area had already been approved by the municipal corporation, Vashisht refused to clear certain files unless bribes were paid. As per the complaint, the ATP demanded ₹30,000 to process the case,” the VB said, adding that complainants accused Vashisht of using intimidation tactics, including threatening to seal buildings during inspections to pressure applicants.