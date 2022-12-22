Jalandhar-based woman gets 14-year jail in NDPS case

: The district court in Panipat has sentenced a woman drug peddler based in Jalandhar to 14 years of imprisonment under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court of additional district sessions judge Nishant Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on the convict, Parminder Kaur.

According to police investigation, Kaur was booked under section 21 of the NDPC Act in April 2019 after the crime investigation agency of Panipat police had arrested her with 670gm heroin on April 2, 2019. Later, she was produced in the court and sent to two days police remand for interrogation.

The court further ordered that in case of non-payment of fine, she would have to undergo further imprisonment of one year.