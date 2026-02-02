Jalandhar’s Adampur airport renamed after Guru Ravidas

PM Modi also virtually inaugurated the newly constructed civil terminal at Halwara airport in Ludhiana district. Built at a cost of around ₹54 crore by expanding the Halwara Air Force base, the terminal has a capacity to handle 300 passengers at a time. A single domestic flight to Delhi, operated by Air India, is expected to commence in the first week of March.

Earlier, the airport had provided connectivity to Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur, but operations on these routes were discontinued due to low passenger demand. Travellers, however, continue to flag concerns over the 4.3-km rural approach road, while officials say road widening has been delayed due to land acquisition issues.

Revamped at a cost of ₹125 crore under the UDAN 5.0 scheme, the Adampur airport serves Punjab’s Doaba region. Located about 0 km from Jalandhar district headquarters, the airport currently operates two flights — a Star Air service connecting Nanded and Bengaluru via Hindon, and an IndiGo flight to Mumbai. Spread across 40 acres, the civil terminal uses the airstrip of the Adampur Air Force Station and resumed operations on March 31 last year after a four-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The renaming follows a promise made by PM Modi during a public rally in Hoshiarpur ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In 2020, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, under the Congress government led by then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, had also passed a resolution seeking the airport’s renaming. More recently, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated the demand ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed the Adampur airport in Jalandhar as Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji Airport, fulfilling a long-pending demand raised by various political parties in Punjab over the years. During his brief 10-minute visit, the Prime Minister toured the airport terminal and reviewed models displayed in the lounge.

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, ministers of state Ravneet Singh Bittu and V Muraleedharan, and chief minister Bhagwant Mann attended the inauguration ceremony. Mann renewed the demand to rename Halwara airport after Kartar Singh Sarabha, noting his contribution to India’s freedom struggle and his aspiration to become a pilot. Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu supported the proposal and also called for early operationalisation of the cargo terminal, citing Ludhiana’s strong industrial base.

Speaking at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar, PM Modi said the Halwara terminal would boost development in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, strengthening the region’s growth prospects. Later, in a post on X, the Prime Minister said improved air connectivity for Ludhiana reflected the government’s commitment to supporting the city’s industrial and commercial significance.

Although officially named Halwara Airport due to its proximity to the Indian Air Force base, the terminal is located in Aitiana village, where farmers had donated 162 acres of land.

Politicisation of deras avoidable: Warring

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar on Sunday, ahead of the state assembly elections in 2027, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said politicisation of deras must be avoided.

On the inauguration of Halwara airport, Warring, who is also the Ludhiana MP, said it was the result of integrated efforts by multiple governments. He said while the Prime Minister did inaugurate it on Sunday, the land for the civil terminal was acquired during the time of the Congress government.

Asked why he did not attend the inaugural function, he said as the local MP he expected a respectful and unconditional invitation and not with a condition that he will not be allowed to speak.

“I am happy as an MP that the long-pending demand of my constituents has been fulfilled, and I thank and congratulate everyone concerned,” he said, while adding, “At the same time, an MP expects to be treated with respect and dignity as he is not just an individual but representative of about 20 lakh people.”