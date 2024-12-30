Jalori Jot tunnel was dream of former CM Virbhadra Singh: Himachal Congress state president

State Congress president Pratibha Singh targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for misleading the state’s people on the approval of the final alignment of the much-anticipated Jalori Jot Tunnel. Himacha Pradesh state Congress chief Pratibha Singh (HT File)

“It was dream of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh to construct this tunnel,” said Pratibha Singh, while expressing happiness over the approval by the Union ministry of road transport and highways.

Targeting BJP, Pratibha Singh said, “BJP leaders of the state have been trying to mislead the people by doing politics only. The previous BJP government, despite claiming to be a double engine government, did not show any interest in the construction of Jalori Jot tunnel. If it had shown any interest, this tunnel would have been completed today.”

She said that BJP should contribute to the development of the state and cooperate with the state government by meeting its central leaders.

She expressed happiness over the Centre’s approval for the construction of Jalori Jot connecting Rampur to Kullu and praised the public works minister Vikramaditya Singh for his efforts for its construction. “The dream of former CM Virbhadra Singh to construct Jalori Jot has been fulfilled by Vikramaditya. During the Lok Sabha elections, Vikramaditya Singh had told the people of Mandi parliamentary constituency that the construction of Jalori Jot tunnel was his first priority, which he has fulfilled,” she added.