Jamaat-backed JDF exits PAC just months after formation of alliance

Five months after forming an electoral alliance, Jamaat backed Justice Development Front (JDF) broke its partnership with People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) which included People’s Conference led by Sajjad Lone and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) led by Hakeem Yaseen.

JDF, however, said that now onwards it is going to pursue democratic journey independently.

Sayyar Ahmad Reshi, general secretary, Justice Development Front, said that the JDF has decided to exit the PAC, which came into existence a few months ago in collaboration with the PC and the PDF.

“Certain differences have emerged in the modus operandi of the PAC. Within the alliance framework, JDF has always exercised its democratic right to express differing opinions. After due reflection, we believe that pursuing an independent course will better serve our vision, values, and principles,” he said in a statement.

Reshi expressed gratitude to former allies, well wishers and to the people who have continuously played their trust and confidence in them. “JDF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to democratic values, accountability, and dedicated public service as we move forward independently,” he said.

In July, this new alliance was announced by People’s Conference(PC) led by Sajad Lone, Jamaat-e-Islami affiliated JDF, which had fought last years assembly elections, and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) led by Hakeem Yaseen. They had called this an electoral alliance for the future.

However, days after the formation of the new alliance, two former Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, who once served as head of Jamaat, came out publicly saying that the alliance has nothing to do with Jamaat cadres as the party has been banned. They said that they might approach the Supreme Court to end the ban.

Earlier, People’s Conference chairman and Handwara legislator Sajad Lone had said that the decision to form the alliance came after months of consultations and promised this alliance will change the two party system in Kashmir.

Though PC and JDF contested last assembly elections separately, however, Sajjad could win one seat while on four other seats his candidates emerged as runner up. JDF got good votes in Kulgam losing a seat with thin margin.

Justice and Development Front (JDF) was launched by Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) affiliated candidates early this year after the central government imposed a five-year ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019, citing the outfit’s alleged ties with militant groups. Last year, some 10 such candidates participated in the elections as Independents, including the prominent Sayyar Ahmad Reshi and Talat Majid in south Kashmir, with no success on any seat, albeit Reshi managed to gather a formidable vote percentage in south Kashmir.

Jamaat-e-Islami has been participating in elections till 1987 and it was part of the Muslim United Front. After the start of militancy, Jamaat-e-Islami didn’t participate in elections, however many of its cadres preferred to vote for People’s Democratic Party.