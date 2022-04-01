Jammu: 25 Rohingyas belonging to Tablighi Jamaat detained in Ramban
At least 25 Rohingya men, owing allegiance to Tablighi Jamaat, were detained in Ramban district and sent to Hiranagar holding centre on Friday, said officials.
“They were part of Tablighi Jamaat and had come for religious preaching. They were staying at mosques in Ramban,” said a senior police officer.
On March 6 last year, 169 illegal immigrant Rohingyas were sent to the holding centre, following which the government had to conduct the process of nationality verification to pave way for their deportation. In March last year, the J&K administration had started the verification process at MA stadium in the winter capital.
It may be stated here that the last PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir had been asked by the BJP government at the Centre to prepare a database of Rohingyas in J&K so that they could be deported. According to an official estimate of that government, 5,700 Rohingyas had settled in and around Jammu.
However, in total contravention to the statistics presented by then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on April 27, 2017 had told HT that there were 7,000 Rohingyas in J&K. Rohingya Muslims are considered to be one of the most persecuted communities in the world.
A government document then had also stated that 17 FIRs have been registered against 38 Rohingyas for various offences including illegal border crossing and drug-trafficking.
On March 3, 2017, the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh had sought a report from the state over unabated influx of refugees to Jammu. On March 25, 2017, the then Jammu district commissioner Simrandeep Singh had recovered fake state subject certificates, voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards and ration cards from the temporary shelters of Rohingya Muslims in Jammu.
.
-
Ludhiana | PAU holds webinar on Intellectual Property Rights
A webinar on “Intellectual Property Rights” was organised by The Technology Marketing and IPR Cell of Punjab Agricultural University on Friday. The webinar, supported by the National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, manager, business development, National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, presented an overview on patent filing, transfer and technology commercialisation, under the umbrella of his organisation. The webinar was followed by a question-answer session.
-
Ludhiana | PAU’s extension project ‘ludo’ makes its way to ‘Innovation Challenge’ at international level
An international project prepared by the Punjab Agricultural University in collaboration with the University of Bern, Switzerland, has been selected for “Innovation Challenge 2021”. During his visit to PAU on Friday, Gurbir Singh, a scientist from the University of Bern, Switzerland, said an easy game 'snakes and ladders' has been prepared to promote environmental protection among the masses. Director of Extension Education, Ashok Kumar, said the game has been prepared in English and Punjabi languages.
-
Huda City Centre underpass opens, more projects in pipeline: Haryana CM Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the 750m Huda City Centre underpass, paving the way for seamless traffic movement from Signature Tower towards Subash Chowk and decongesting the area. The chief minister also inaugurated the new water supply network laid in sectors 111 to 115, which will benefit around 92,000 residents, said officials. Work at the Huda City Centre project started in July 2019 and it was to be completed in 18 months.
-
Lawyer Satish Uke, brother sent to ED custody till April 6
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Friday remanded activist-lawyer Satish Uke and his elder brother Pradip to the Enforcement Directorate custody till April 6. The brothers were arrested from Nagpur on Thursday evening in connection with a money laundering case registered against them in February. Advocate Satish Uke has filed several cases against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, including one for filing a false election affidavit.
-
Ex-minister’s involvement in Hawala racket has opened Pandora’s Box: former J&K deputy CM
Following the arrest of a Kashmir man with ₹6.90 lakh Hawala money, who claimed that former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh had given him the task, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the incident proved how deep was nexus ran between ministers of previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, Hurriyat and anti-national elements during militancy.
