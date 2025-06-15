Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu: 3 shops constructed by drug peddler on govt land razed

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 15, 2025 08:44 AM IST

According to police, the accused had illegally constructed the shops on government land using the proceeds from his drug trafficking activities

At least three shops allegedly constructed by Mohammad Sadiq, a drug peddler, on encroached government land were demolished in a joint operation by Jammu police and civil administration in the Belicharana area on Saturday.

The accused was recently booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a separate case. (HT File)
The accused was recently booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a separate case. (HT File)

Superintendent of police, south, Ajay Sharma, said the operation was initiated after a thorough investigation revealed that the accused had illegally constructed the shops on government land using the proceeds from his drug trafficking activities. Sadiq, also known as Githa, was recently booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a separate case in the Gandhi Nagar area.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu: 3 shops constructed by drug peddler on govt land razed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On