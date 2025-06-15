Jammu: 3 shops constructed by drug peddler on govt land razed

At least three shops allegedly constructed by Mohammad Sadiq, a drug peddler, on encroached government land were demolished in a joint operation by Jammu police and civil administration in the Belicharana area on Saturday. The accused was recently booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a separate case. (HT File)

Superintendent of police, south, Ajay Sharma, said the operation was initiated after a thorough investigation revealed that the accused had illegally constructed the shops on government land using the proceeds from his drug trafficking activities. Sadiq, also known as Githa, was recently booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a separate case in the Gandhi Nagar area.