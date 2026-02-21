Jammu and Kashmir: 725 kg of unlabelled honey seized in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir’s food safety authority on Friday found 725 kg of unlabelled honey in a godown in the outskirts of Srinagar and seized it for analysis. The product lacked mandatory labelling, including the product name, packing or expiry date, and the name, address, and FSSAI licence number of the manufacturer.

Officials said that the honey was seized by the Drugs and Food Control Organisation in the Abanshah area of HMT in Srinagar for violation of FSS Act.

“Acting on specific intelligence, the Food Safety Enforcement DFCO carried out a targeted inspection in Abanshah area of HMT and seized approximately 725 kg of honey stored without any statutory labelling,” a spokesperson said.

“A sample was collected for analytical purposes,” the spokesperson said.

The organisation issued a warning to food businesses.

“Unlabelled food products are illegal and pose serious health risks to consumers,” the statement said.

In 2025, hundreds of kilograms of rotten and unlabelled meat meant for restaurants was recovered in Kashmir triggered alarm and promoting a ban by the government on unlabelled food products.

On February 13, the J&K Assembly was informed that 12,183.5 kg of rotten or unsafe meat and chicken worth ₹29,19,060 were seized and destroyed across the Union Territory in the current financial year 2025-26 (till December 2025).