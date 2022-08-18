Jammu and Kashmir administration attaches house of terrorist linked to Pandit killing
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday attached the house of a terrorist suspected to have killed a Kashmiri Pandit a day earlier, while his father and three brothers were arrested for allegedly sheltering him.
Police said Adil Wani, the suspected terrorist, killed Sunil Kumar Bhat (48), a fruit farmer, in an orchard in Shopian on Tuesday and went into hiding at his house in Kutpora.
“The security forces launched a cordon and search operation but Wani, a categorised terrorist of banned Al-Badr outfit, fled under the cover of darkness after hurling grenades at the approaching police party,” the police said in a statement.
During the search operation, police also recovered arms and ammunition from Wani’s house, prompting authorities to place his father and three brothers under arrest besides initiating the process of attaching their house, they added.
ADGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said Wani and his accomplice will either be soon arrested or killed. “Wani’s house has been attached,” he said. Bhat was the fourth member of Shopian’s minority community and the seventh civilian to have been shot on Tuesday since May 1, in targeted killings aimed at civilians, including migrant workers. Ten houses in Kashmir that were allegedly used by terrorists as hideouts have either been seized or attached under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act this year, police said.
-
Job regularisation: Punjab cabinet sub-committee meets aggrieved employees
The cabinet sub-committee, formed for regularisation of contractual employees, on Wednesday assured employees of the Transport department that the Punjab government is regularly working to update the draft policy so as to ensure that it should benefit them all. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema further said that sub-committee has been continuously briefing chief minister Bhagwant Mann about the outcomes of all these meetings.
-
Around 25 lakh new voters likely to be enrolled in Jammu and Kashmir
The chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, on Wednesday said that the special summary revision of electoral rolls in the union territory, being conducted after January 1, 2019, is likely to add around 25 lakh new voters to the existing voters' list and that “Post-abrogation of Article 370, an ordinarily residing person can become a voter in J&K to exercise his right to franchise.”
-
7 years on, no justice served, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay on Kotkapura firing case
Once again the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS office Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has questioned the role his own government in Punjab in delivering justice in Bargari sacrilege episode-related Police firing cases. He has stated that seven years have passed, no justice has been served in the Kotkapura firing case. He also says, “Waiting for justice…”.
-
AAPs Punjab report card disappointing, says Ashwani Sharma
Dubbing the Aam Aadmi Party as a total failure in governance, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Ashwani Sharma said that the law-and-order situation in jails was miserable and mobile phones found with inmates was a sad reflection of the dire straits the state was in. Why does the AAP hide the truth from the public. “Afterall every citizen of the state has a stake in the economic status of Punjab,” said Sharma.
-
Over 100 apple growers court arrest in Shimla
In view of 'Jail Bharo Andolan' from August 17, more than 100 farmers, particularly apple growers, under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch courted arrest at the police control room on the Mall Road, Shimla, on Wednesday. Farmers have urged the government to fulfil 20 demands that they have submitted in their charter during their talks with the chief minister on July 28. The government, however, has announced to give 6% subsidy on cartons.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics