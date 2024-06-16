Jammu and Kashmir-based terror handler declared proclaimed offender

A local court in Baramulla on Saturday declared a terror handler as a proclaimed offender. A local court in Baramulla declared the Jammu and Kashmir-based terror handler a proclaimed offender. (HT File)

The court of first additional sessions judge declared the handler, identified as Ghulam Hassan Reshi of Baderkoot, a proclaimed offender on the application submitted by Baramulla police.

“The said terror handler is involved in a case under section 2/3 EMICO Act, 12OB, 121 at the Tangmarg police station,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the accused is presently in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and is working with a terrorist outfit.

“The proclamation orders under section 87 CrPC have been obtained from the court against the terror handler which had been pasted at his residence, public places with the directions of the court that he will present himself before the court of law within one month failing which process for attachment of property under section 88 CrPC shall be initiated against him,” the spokesperson added.