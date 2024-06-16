 Jammu and Kashmir-based terror handler declared proclaimed offender - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu and Kashmir-based terror handler declared proclaimed offender

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 16, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The terror handler is involved in a case under section 2/3 EMICO Act, 12OB, 121 at the Tangmarg police station

A local court in Baramulla on Saturday declared a terror handler as a proclaimed offender.

A local court in Baramulla declared the Jammu and Kashmir-based terror handler a proclaimed offender. (HT File)
A local court in Baramulla declared the Jammu and Kashmir-based terror handler a proclaimed offender. (HT File)

The court of first additional sessions judge declared the handler, identified as Ghulam Hassan Reshi of Baderkoot, a proclaimed offender on the application submitted by Baramulla police.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The said terror handler is involved in a case under section 2/3 EMICO Act, 12OB, 121 at the Tangmarg police station,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the accused is presently in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and is working with a terrorist outfit.

“The proclamation orders under section 87 CrPC have been obtained from the court against the terror handler which had been pasted at his residence, public places with the directions of the court that he will present himself before the court of law within one month failing which process for attachment of property under section 88 CrPC shall be initiated against him,” the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu and Kashmir-based terror handler declared proclaimed offender
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On