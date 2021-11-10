Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir: Chief justice administers oath of office to newly appointed HC judges
Jammu and Kashmir: Chief justice administers oath of office to newly appointed HC judges

Chief Justice of HC of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Pankaj Mithal administered oath of office to Justice Mohan Lal and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary
The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Jawad Ahmad, registrar general of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC. (Image for representational purpose (Jammu & Kashmir High Court website))
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 10:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Pankaj Mithal, on Tuesday administered oath of office to two newly appointed judges, Justice Mohan Lal and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended at Jammu by Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Puneet Gupta while Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani participated online from Srinagar.

The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Jawad Ahmad, registrar general of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC, who read the contents of the notification received from the Union ministry of law and justice, department of justice (appointments division), the warrants of appointment issued by the President and the letter of authorisation.

The ceremony was also attended by former chief justice, former judges of HC, advocate general, chief secretary, assistant solicitor general of India, and secretary, department of besides others.

With the elevation of two senior judges from judicial services as permanent ones, the strength of judges of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh HC has risen to 13, including the chief justice.

