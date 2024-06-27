Jammu and Kashmir DSP booked in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday booked deputy superintendent of police Chanchal Singh in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau booked Jammu and Kashmir DSP Chanchal Singh in connection with a disproportionate assets case (HT File)

A case has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu police station on the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations that the accused has acquired huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

“The verification so conducted has revealed that the accused officer during his posting at lucrative posts and indulging in corrupt practices, has accumulated various moveable and immoveable properties in his own name and in the names of his family members/relatives as well as benami properties which includes immovable properties comprising of residential houses, plots, shops, business establishment in different districts of Jammu province and two hotels located in district Kullu, Himachal and also acquired huge bank balances and valuables,” an ACB statement read.

During the course of investigation, after obtaining search warrants from the court, searches were conducted at the residences/offices of the accused as well as family members/relatives including residential houses and business establishments in Jammu, Srinagar and Manali.

“Many incriminating documents and valuables were found, which were seized and taken for investigation purposes. Searches at different locations are still in progress,” the statement added.