Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses teacher for anti-national activities

The Jammu and Kashmir government, late Friday, dismissed a teacher, Manzoor Ahmed Laway of Manzgam in Kulgam district, under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for his involvement in anti-national activities, said officials The activities of the employee had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies as they found him involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, such as involvement in terror-related activities. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Article 311 of the Constitution of India provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under union or a state.

The activities of the employee had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies as they found him involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, such as involvement in terror-related activities.

“Manzoor Ahmed Laway is involved in two FIRs registered at DH Pora police station and was one of the instigator, who along with his associates, instigated a mob on July 9, 2016, to cause damage and destruction to government property and in the process, the mob marched towards police station and looted arms, ammunition and other government property from police station and later set the police station afire,” said an official statement.

In another incident on September 10, 2016, the subject, along with his associates, led an unruly mob which resorted to stone pelting on a joint party of police and security forces in which armed gunmen from the mob fired indiscriminately upon the police party.

Laway, as a teacher, had the responsibility to guide the students not to indulge in activities directed against the security of the state and when the subject is himself instrumental in fomenting secessionism among the student fraternity, then his role as a teacher does not serve the purpose for which he has been appointed to government service, read the statement.

The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements, who have been taking advantage of being in government service.

Prior to this, 56 government officials have been dismissed by invoking the provisions of Article 311 of Constitution of India.