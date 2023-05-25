Jammu: 2 months on, police file chargesheet in murder case

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet into the murder of a 30-year-old woman who was chopped into pieces allegedly by a man in central Kashmir’s Budgam district in March. The chargesheet has now revealed that the woman was also raped allegedly by the 45-year-old Shabir Ahmad Wani before killing and dismembering her. Police said the challan was filed in the court of the Budgam chief judicial magistrate.

The chargesheet has now revealed that the woman was also raped allegedly by the 45-year-old Shabir Ahmad Wani before killing and dismembering her. Police said the challan was filed in the court of the Budgam chief judicial magistrate.

“The accused, Shabir Ahmad Wani, is currently in judicial custody. The chargesheet containing charges under Sections 302, 376 and 201 of the IPC has been produced in the court of the Budgam CJM,” said the J&K police in a statement.

Wani, who worked as a mason in the victim’s home last year, was arrested in March for allegedly killing the woman, chopping her body into multiple pieces and disposing of them in various places in the district. The woman had gone missing after she left her home on March 7 for her computer training class.

The police had filed a missing report in Police Post Soibug on March 8, a day after she went missing.

“It was discovered during the search that she had been murdered and her body dismembered. During investigation, police arrested the accused person Shabir Ahmad Wani of Mohanpora Budgam for his involvement in the commission of crime and a case FIR No 53/23 under section 302 IPC was lodged in Police Station Budgam,” the statement said.

The police had recovered the woman’s head from the accused’s house. The main body was recovered from Sebdan Bridge and the limbs were recovered from a tank near his house.

The deceased, who had completed MA, BEd and was pursuing a computer course, was engaged and was scheduled to get married in August.

The incident triggered protests in parts of Budgam. The accused, Shabir Ahmad Wani had allegedly killed the woman after rejecting a proposal to marry one of his relatives last year.