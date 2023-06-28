Temperatures hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir after monsoon rains

Despite predictions of rains, the weather remained largely fair in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with day temperatures hovering just below normal in the union territory. Despite predictions of rains, the weather remained largely fair in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with day temperatures hovering just below normal in the union territory. (AP FilePhoto)

The meteorological department said that the weather was mainly dry during the day except rains at scattered places of Kathua and Udhampur in Jammu division.

“The weather was largely fine with our radar not detecting any major disturbance,” said an official of MeT in Srinagar.

He said that there were reports of occasional rains in Kathua and Udhampur. “Rest of the places were largely dry,” he said.

The MeT said that the summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum of 30.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday (against a normal of 30.6 degrees) while it was 19.4 degrees during the night in the capital city.

In winter capital Jammu, the mercury was recorded at a maximum of 35.1 degree Celsius against a normal of 37.7 degrees while the night temperature was 25.1 degree Celsius.

In Leh district of Ladakh union territory, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was 23.2 degree Celsius while the night temperature dropped to 7.4 degree Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir was reeling under heatwave like conditions when the monsoon rains from the evening on June 24 slowly brought down the temperatures. On June 23, the mercury had reached a record 35 degree Celsius in Srinagar following which it came down to 27 degree Celsius on Monday following intermittent monsoon showers.

A MeT update in the morning predicted intermittent light to moderate rain in J&K towards afternoon/evenings with 70% chance. However, till 7:15 in the evening the sky was clear in Srinagar with no indications of rains.

The MeT update further said that from June 28 to 30, the weather will be partly cloudy with rains likely in the evenings. The department made similar prediction for July 01.

It cautioned of rise in water level in rivers & streams/nallas. “All are requested to remain cautious /alert during active phase of monsoon in J&K,” the MeT said

After an increase in water levels, the river Jhelum and other water bodies have started to show a fall in gauge readings at 4 pm, according to irrigation and flood control department update.