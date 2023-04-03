Met predicts more rains in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday

After widespread rains, the weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday though meteorological department predicted more rains from Monday.

Women walk amid light showers of rain in Srinagar.

The weather was fair in the union territory with sunshine for the major part of the day. MeT officials said weather remained mainly clear in the region but expected a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in the evening.

Director, MeT, Sonam Lotus issued a forecast stating the April 3 to 6 will witness rains again.

“Intermittent rain and thunderstorm at many places from April 3 to 6 is expected. The thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong winds,” he said.

On Saturday, the union territory recorded widespread rains with highest 32.2 mm in Jammu’s Batote till 8.30 on Sunday morning. In Kashmir the highest rains of 14.8 mm were recorded in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort in Anantnag district.

The summer capital Srinagar witnessed 10.4 mm of rainfall while it was 19.6 mm in winter capital Jammu.

The rains brought down temperatures in most parts of the union territory.

The MeT update said that the highest day temperature in Kashmir on Saturday was recorded in Konibal in south Kashmir at 12.5°C while minimum temperature during the night between Saturday and Sunday was 4.6 degrees.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 12.3°C on the previous day while the night temperature was 6.7°C.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a highest of 3.8°C during the previous day, and a low of -0.8°C on the previous night.

In the southern tourist resort of Pahalgam, the day temperature on the previous day was 7.8°C while it was 2.7°C during the previous night.

The winter capital Jammu witnessed Saturday’s temperature at 19 degree Celsius while night temperature was 12.3°C.

The MeT said that the month of March witnessed a large deficit of rainfall in many districts of Kashmir Division (average deficit was 69%) and also in many districts of Jammu Division, where average departure below normal was 44%.