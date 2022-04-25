Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for country: L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that it was a big day for the Union Territory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated development works worth over ₹20,000 crore.
“Today is a big day for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth over ₹20,000 crore. This is a very big amount. India’s first carbon-free village, Palli village, here in Samba is an example of development,” Sinha said while addressing the gathering.
“Earlier today, I met the panchayat members of various places in the Union Territory. I can see the dreams in their eyes. Palli village has shown efforts of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayaas’ today,” he said.
New industrial scheme
Sinha added that PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. “From independence till now, there was just ₹15,000 crore investment here. Now, we have a proposal of ₹52,000 crore while projects of ₹38,000 cr will be inaugurated by the PM Modi soon. We expect investment to cross ₹70,000 crore soon,” he said.
The Lieutenant governor added that Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for the country. “Many laws were not applicable here but now all laws have been implemented which are helping the women and people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Fire rekindles on Tajpur Road dump
Four days after seven members of a family living near the Tajpur Road dump died after their shanty caught fire, another fire broke out at the garbage dump on Sunday. A fire official said 30 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Punjab Pollution Control Board chief engineer Gulshan Rai said they were awaiting details and the matter will be probed.
Kashmir’s youth will not suffer like their parents & grandparents: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to the youth in the Valley, assuring them that they will not suffer like their parents and grandparents, as he laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi, who celebrated the Panchayat Raj Day at Palli gram panchayat in Samba, said the youth of J&K will get employment opportunities through overall development.
Month on, AC passengers still await bedrolls in trains
Despite resumption of bedroll services in air-conditioned sleeper trains after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, passengers are still not being provided bedsheets or blankets in most trains. In March, after the decline of the third Covid wave, Northern Railways had directed officials to immediately resume bedroll services, and passengers booking their seats were also apprised of the same through text messages. A bedroll comprises two bedsheets, a pillow, a towel and a blanket.
Jammu | During PM visit, Kashmiri Pandits sit on dharna demanding panel to probe exodus
Demanding that a commission be set up to investigate the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, members of the community sat on dharnas on Sunday to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the union territory. Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers, led by Sandeep Mawa, have been sitting on a fast-unto-death for the past four days in Srinagar pressing for their demand.
Dogs found feasting on missing woman’s body in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the Basti Jodhewal area after a pack of dogs was found feasting on the corpse of a woman in a vacant plot on Noorwala Road. The victim, Guddi Devi, 45, of Basti Jodhewal had been missing for six days. Police suspect that the victim, Guddi Devi, 45, of Basti Jodhewal, was murdered. Her daughter, Payal, was able to identify the body with the help of a necklace. Payal said her mother was a factory worker.
