Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for country: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that it was a big day for the Union Territory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated development works worth over ₹20,000 crore.

“Today is a big day for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth over ₹20,000 crore. This is a very big amount. India’s first carbon-free village, Palli village, here in Samba is an example of development,” Sinha said while addressing the gathering.

“Earlier today, I met the panchayat members of various places in the Union Territory. I can see the dreams in their eyes. Palli village has shown efforts of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayaas’ today,” he said.

New industrial scheme

Sinha added that PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. “From independence till now, there was just ₹15,000 crore investment here. Now, we have a proposal of ₹52,000 crore while projects of ₹38,000 cr will be inaugurated by the PM Modi soon. We expect investment to cross ₹70,000 crore soon,” he said.

The Lieutenant governor added that Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for the country. “Many laws were not applicable here but now all laws have been implemented which are helping the women and people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.