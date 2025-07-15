Jammu: BJP MLAS stage protest against making Urdu language test mandatory for naib tehsildars posts

The BJP MLAs on Monday protested outside the Civil Secretariat and Assembly against the NC government for making Urdu language test mandatory for the posts of naib tehsildars in revenue department. Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly Sunil Sharma and supporters stage a protest outside the Civil Secretariat over the issue of making Urdu a compulsory subject for the post of naib tehsildar on Monday. (ANI)

The BJP has been opposing the move across Jammu for over three weeks, holding protests and rallies across at the district level. The party has warned of launching a region-wide agitation if the order is not withdrawn.

However, experts stated that the government has to amend a flawed SRO 74 pertaining to recruitment rules to ensure level playing field among the job aspirants.

The MLAs of the saffron party arrived at the Civil Secretariat in the morning and staged a dharna, calling the order discriminatory and detrimental to the interests of Jammu’s youth.

Carrying placards highlighting injustice against Jammu’s youth, Dogras and other official languages of the union territory, the BJP leaders raised slogans against the government and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, accusing the part of trying to create unrest in the region.

“We are staging a dharna against the decision to make Urdu mandatory for naib tehsildar examinations in Jammu and Kashmir, which is not acceptable to us,” BJP MLA and former minister Sham Lal Sharma said.

He said, “Kashmir-centric parties, particularly the NC, have been discriminating against this region for decades. This is a fresh example of it.”

Taking a swipe at the NC governments for decades-long discrimination against Jammu and its people, he said, “We thought their discriminatory approach had changed after 2019, but it continues even today.”

“By making Urdu mandatory for such important posts in the government, the NC rulers have overruled previous provisions where knowing the language Urdu was not compulsory,” Sharma further said.

“We are holding protests to get it revoked. The matter has been brought to the notice of the Lieutenant Governor as well and memorandums have been submitted through deputy commissioners, but nothing has been done so far,” he said.

Sharma said that 14 BJP MLAs had even met chief minister Omar Abdullah over the issue. “His approach was positive. Still, no action has been taken, and tomorrow is the last day to apply for the posts.”

“They are trying to create unrest in Jammu and are forcing us to go on agitation. All 28 BJP MLAs have started it with today’s two-hour-long token dharna,” he added.

The former minister further said that the party will soon announce its next course of action.

“Making Urdu a compulsory subject in recruitment for naib tehsildars is a gross injustice to the youth of the Jammu region,” BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi said, adding that such injustice will not be tolerated.

“We will not allow the repetition of such injustice,” he said and added that the move is a clear violation of equal status accorded to multiple official languages, including Dogri, Hindi, Kashmiri, Urdu and English.