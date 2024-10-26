Menu Explore
Jammu: CBI arrests patwari on bribery charges

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 26, 2024 09:20 AM IST

CBI laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting bribe of ₹10,000 from the complainant

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a patwari for demanding and accepting bribe of 10,000 from a complainant, said officials on Friday.

The accused revenue official was posted at Patwar Halqa, Chhan Khatrian, Hiranagar tehsil in Kathua district. (HT File)
The accused revenue official was posted at Patwar Halqa, Chhan Khatrian, Hiranagar tehsil in Kathua district.

The accused revenue official was posted at Patwar Halqa, Chhan Khatrian, Hiranagar tehsil in Kathua district.

“A case was registered by CBI on October 23 against the accused Patwari on allegations that he demanded a bribe of 10,000 from the complainant for attestation of mutation in respect of land purchased by the complainant,” said a CBI spokesperson.

Accordingly, CBI laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting bribe of 10,000 from the complainant, he added.

The accused was produced before the competent court which remanded him to judicial custody for 12 days. CBI also conducted searches at the accused’s residence.

