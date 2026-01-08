Jammu: Experts still hopeful of revival of Vaishno Devi med college

While the National Medical Commission has withdrawn the permission granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Reasi to run the MBBS course with 50 seats after glaring shortcomings during surprise inspection, the experts are still hopeful of the revival of the institute that has potential to become renowned health care facility like SKIMS, Soura. On Wednesday, the first batch of 50 students were relieved from their regular classes following the NMC’s decision. (File)

The NMC’s decision comes amid the raging row over 42 Muslim candidates, mostly from Kashmir, securing seats in the medical college through the NEET exam. Several Jammu-based outfits have sought reservation for Hindus in the institute and shifting of Muslim students. To safeguard the interests of students already admitted for the academic year 2025–26, the UT officials have been authorised to accommodate these students in other medical institutions within the Union Territory.

Two options

“There are now two options to save the medical college—either J&K government headed by CM Omar Abdullah gives an NOC to government of India (GOI) for 100% central counselling from the next session or LG Manoj Sinha, who is the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, takes a call to make this medical college a deemed-to-be-university under University Grants Commission (UGC),” said a top official, on request of anonymity.

To become a deemed-to-be-university, the medical college need to have at least five faculties. The university right now has three--nursing, para-medic and social sciences.

“We can add public health and one more faculty besides removing our shortcomings in a year and get the status of a deemed to be medical university,” he said.

Another top official said, “An NOC to the Union ministry of health and family welfare for 100% central counselling will enable students from across the nation to get admission here. Confining the counselling process to board of professional entrance examination (BOPEE) caused this imbalance and subsequent public outrage in Jammu.”

In counselling through BOPEE, largely Kashmiri Muslim students get admissions (around 80%) in medical colleges, he added.

About the students, he said, “They will be adjusted in other government medical colleges in the UT. Now, they will have to pay just nominal fee to study in a government facility. At the Vaishno Devi medical college, they had to pay 5 lakh per annum as tuition fees.”

The hospital (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Naryana Superspecialty) has 371 beds and we had plans to add 250 more to make it a big health care facility in the region, he said.

The decision has also caused worry among the 150 faculty members, including senior doctors.

Students relieved from classes

On Wednesday, the first batch of 50 students were relieved from their regular classes following the NMC’s decision.

Bashir Ahmed (name changed), a 21-year-old student from Baramulla said, “Institution was excellent but it fell victim to dirty politics.” Ahmed informed that there has been no intimation to the students as to where and by when they will be adjusted in other medical colleges. “We were all disappointed when we came to know that NMC has withdrawn LoP. Each one of us paid over ₹6 lakh fee for the first year. Though it will be refunded but we are under a lot of mental stress,” he added.

Another student Furqan, 20, from Budgam said, “Wherever we will be shifted, we would have to catch up with the syllabus. Those who created problems should have at least allowed our batch and the amendments could have been made from next year onwards. Medical Colleges are assets, they don’t come up overnight.”

A female student, 20 from Budgam also echoed similar views. “Teachers were like our guardians here. They protected us and taught us very well,” she said.

She said that the controversy has took a toll on mental health of the students. “Families back home were worried. Every day, we lived in uncertainty. Since NMC has denied permission to our batch, we are now equally worried about how we are going to be adjusted and when actually we would start studying,” she added.

Meanwhile, the people across Jammu celebrated the recent development.