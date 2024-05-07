 Jammu gangster murder: Key accused brought on production warrant - Hindustan Times
Jammu gangster murder: Key accused brought on production warrant

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 07, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Booked in around 10 criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder, the accused Royal Singh was arrested by Jalandhar crime branch police last week

Two months after a gangster from Jammu, Rajesh Dogra, 45, was gunned down by five unidentified persons outside a mall in Sector 67, on the busy airport road, Mohali, a special cell on Monday brought the key suspect on the production warrant from Jalandhar.

Accused Royal Singh (HT Photo)
Accused Royal Singh (HT Photo)

Booked in around 10 criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder, the accused Royal Singh was arrested by Jalandhar crime branch police last week.

According to the sources, Royal Singh of Jammu was hired by the rival gang to eliminate Dogra.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that Dogra, who faced multiple cases, including three of murder, had recently come out of jail. He was also a prime accused in the murder of underworld don Sanjay Gupta, alias Bakra, in 2006 and had served a 13-year sentence in this case.

According to the sources, the Bakra gang which made multiple attempts to kill Dogra approached Royal Singh to murder him. “We have brought him to Mohali on production warrant and have got his two days police remand. We will now investigate his role in the case or if the Bakra gang assigned him the task to kill Dogra”, a senior police officer said.

Mohali Police so far have arrested five accused besides Royal Singh and have booked a total of 11 accused in the case under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting) 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act at Phase-11 police station.

Dogra was attacked on March 4, when he reached the spot in a Mahindra Scorpio car, bearing Jammu number. The assailants, who came in two cars -- a Hyundai Creta (JK02CC0019) and a black Toyota Innova with a Chandigarh number, seemed to have been waiting for him.

As soon as Dogra stepped out of his vehicle and started walking towards the mall with his two accomplices, the attackers opened indiscriminate fire at him, killing him on the spot.

Police had recovered 19 bullet shells from the spot.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu gangster murder: Key accused brought on production warrant
