Jammu: Not law abiding, says NIA as it opposes Parra’s plea for relaxation in bail terms

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the relaxation of bail conditions for PDP leader and MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, saying “he is not a law-abiding citizen” and charges have been framed against him in offences related to “national security”. Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra

In a four-page reply to an application moved by Parra before an NIA court in Jammu seeking relaxation of bail conditions to allow him to move outside Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA gave a detailed account of his case and said the plea needs to be dismissed as the accused may flee from the clutches of law.

Parra was granted bail by an NIA court but was directed not to leave the Union Territory without seeking permission from the court.The PDP MLA, whom the NIA first arrested on November 25, 2020, got bail on January 9, 2021.

However, he was not released from jail in Jammu and was arrested by the Criminal Investigation (Kashmir) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, which has now been converted to State Investigation Agency (SIA).

He was later released on bail by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in 2022. The PDP legislator recently moved the special NIA court here, seeking exemption to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir, but within the country, for his constitutional duties.

However, the NIA said that present bail conditions in no way prevent the accused from performing his duties as an MLA. The NIA reasoned that any relaxation in bail conditions will raise serious concerns regarding Parra’s intent to avoid legal proceedings and circumvent the ongoing trial.

“Granting the requested relief may create a substantial risk of the accused absconding and thereby frustrating the due process and administration of justice,” the agency said.

Parra was released after 18 months in 2022 in a terror-related case by the high court, which said the evidence gathered by the prosecution was “too sketchy” to deny him the relief.

In its 15-page order, the bench asked Parra to present himself before the investigating officer as and when required, and not leave Jammu and Kashmir without the prior permission of the trial court.