Jammu: Police unearths multi-state cyber fraud racket; 2.27 crore recovered

Jammu Rural police have recovered ₹2.27 crore fraudulently siphoned off by online fraudsters, said Jammu SSP Joginder Singh. The case stemmed from a written complaint that was lodged at Nagrota police station by one Khalid Hassan of Dalpatian Mohalla in Jammu on April 10. A case FIR number 214/2025 has been registered under sections 318(4), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, 2008.

“The complainant reported that on April 8 while he was at Sidhra, he received a call from his brother, Sajid Hassan, who sought an urgent amount of ₹54 lakhs,” said the SSP. Acting on the request, the complainant obtained a ₹54 lakh loan from J&K Bank in favour of his brother.

However, on November 10, the complainant was informed by his brother that over ₹2 crore, including the said loan amount, which he had invested through the ICICI Securities application, had been fraudulently withdrawn by unknown persons. Following the complaint, the victim was advised to register an online fraud report through the National Cyber Crime Helpline (NCCRP) 1930.

The complaint, filed through the NCCRP portal and alleged a cyber fraud amounting to ₹2,27,45,264 through fraudulent trading activities on the ICICI Securities platform, said the SSP. During the probe, bank statements of the victim and suspected fraudsters were obtained and analysed. “It was found that the misappropriated amount had been transferred into multiple bank accounts operated by the suspects”, he said.

“Prompt police action led to the freezing of several fraudulent accounts, and through orders from the court of law, the embezzled amount was remitted back to the rightful account, resulting in a total recovery of ₹2.27 crore, “ said Singh. Further analysis of Customer Application Forms (CAFs), KYC documents, and transaction trails established that fraudsters hatched a criminal conspiracy, cheated the complainant and other victims by inducing them to invest money under the false promise of high returns.

"The investigation team of Jammu police has so far identified 13 suspects in the case and is gearing up to apprehend them," he said. The investigation is on and multiple police teams have been constituted to arrest the suspects across various states, he said.